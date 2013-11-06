Joe Flacco is flubbing his Super Bowl follow-up

It was strange to see a 2010 Patriots game break out on Sunday against Pittsburgh. Brady had his best game of the season by leaps and bounds. He threw deep and outside the numbers better. Getting Shane Vereen back after the bye only will help. ... Russell Wilson is better than his impressive stats. So many times this season, he's beaten the perfect blitz call. Free rushers get to him, and he makes a play. He threw twointerceptions against Tampa, but earned the comeback victory. The offensive line badly needs to get healthy because this isn't sustainable.