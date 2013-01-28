Joe Flacco is 'dull,' says Baltimore Ravens QB's dad

You probably know this if you've watched Baltimore Ravens games or press conferences in which Flacco goes about his business in a low-key manner that rarely invites controversy.
This is the week when you'd expect to see a profile painting a different, more lively version of Flacco that the public isn't privy to. This is not the case.
"Joe is dull," Steve Flacco told The New York Times in a telephone interview. "As dull as he is portrayed in the media, he's that dull. He is dull."
The Times profile is compelling nonetheless, detailing the back story of Flacco's wedding photos that went viral last year. (This one is still our favorite.)
"I guarantee none of it was Joe's idea," Steve Flacco said.
Joe at least deserves credit for going along with the staged zaniness. Give me his some credit, Pop.