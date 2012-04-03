Around the League

Presented By

Joe Flacco: 'I think I'm the best' QB in football

Published: Apr 03, 2012 at 12:43 PM

Everyone has a different way of motivating themselves. Joe Flacco's approach just happens to make it easy for people to crack jokes at his expense.

The Ravens' signal-caller didn't blush during a Monday interview on WNST-AM when asked if his agent was right to call him a top-five quarterback in the NFL.

"Without a doubt. What do you expect me to say?" Flacco said (via SportsRadioInterviews.com). "I assume everybody thinks they're a top-five quarterback. I mean, I think I'm the best. I don't think I'm top five, I think I'm the best. I don't think I'd be very successful at my job if I didn't feel that way.

"I mean, c'mon? That's not really too tough of a question," he added. "But that doesn't mean that things are going to work out that way. It just means that that's the way it is, that's the way I feel it is, and that's the way I feel it should be."

This isn't the first time Flacco has puffed out his chest in self-defense. These comments are ripe for satire, however, since Flacco comes off sounding like the QB version of Rex Ryan.

After all, you'd be hard-pressed to convince anyone (friends and family excluded) that Flacco deserves a seat at the NFL big-boy table of Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Tom Brady and the Manning brothers. That's eight rings and seven MVP awards there, people. We're living in a golden age of QBs.

This isn't a dig on Flacco, either. There's nothing wrong with a quarterback thinking he's the G.O.A.T., who can inspire confidence from teammates. And who knows how history would've played out had Lee Evans held on to Flacco's perfectly thrown ball late in January's AFC Championship Game?

Of course, Evans didn't catch the ball, so Joe Flacco remains, well, Joe Flacco -- a capable quarterback of a team unable to get over the hump. All the mountain-top hollering in the world isn't going to change that.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW