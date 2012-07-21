Joe Flacco: I'll be a Baltimore Raven for a long time

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco shrugged off concerns about a long-term cotract on Saturday, saying, "I see myself being here for many years, no matter what happens," the Carroll County Times reported.
Flacco is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He is due a salary of $6.76 million this season.
Brooks: Matt Ryan vs. Joe Flacco
Matt Ryan and Joe Flacco both entered the league as first-round picks in 2008. Which QB is better? Bucky Brooks examines. More ...
"I'm not worried about it," Flacco said Saturday night at an event for the Special Olympics. "I told Joe (Joe Linta, Flacco's agent) don't even call me. I'm not worried about it. Unless you have some kind of crazy news, then don't concern me with it.
"I'm going to go out there, I'm going to play, I'm going to practice. There really is no timetable. If it happens, it happens."
"I was happy for him," Flacco said. "I sent him a text right away, 'Congratulations.' He deserves it. He played his a__ off the last couple of years. It's just good to see that he has the security and that he can feel comfortable."
A source close to the situation recently told NFL.com that there is a "75 percent chance" a deal with Flacco will be done before the start of training camp.