Joe Flacco has mild MCL sprain; plans to play for Ravens

An MRI on the left knee of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco revealed an MCL sprain that is considered mild at the worst, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, citing a source informed of Flacco's prognosis.
Flacco took a hit below the knee late in the Baltimore Ravens' thrilling win over the Detroit Lions on Monday night. He stayed in the game. No penalty was called on the play, and Harbaugh said he received two different explanations about why that was the case. (One explanation from the referee and one from the league.)
The injury comes at a bad time for Baltimore, a team that is hoping to win two more games in a row to win the AFC North. Then again, the Ravens have the right opponent on the schedule this week to keep Flacco upright. New England's pass rush has been invisible for much of the season, especially of late.
