Joe Flacco doesn't love Baltimore Ravens' Wildcat use

In an effort to help supplement their struggling running game, the Baltimore Ravens turned to the Wildcat formation during their 19-3 win over the New York Jets.
The scheme left quarterback Joe Flacco as thrilled as a 7-year-old forced to share his Christmas present with the neighbor kid.
Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor took five snaps under center, carrying four times for 7 yards and throwing an incomplete pass. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said the team was experimenting with ways to get the dynamic Taylor on the field more.
Harbaugh wouldn't say how much the Ravens would utilize the Wildcat in the future. If it were up to Flacco, it would be placed on the scrap heap.
"I don't want to be lining up at Z and X (wide receiver spots)," Flacco said. "I want to line up behind center."
The $120.6 million quarterback was so dispassionate with the scheme that when split out wide, he barely moved on the snap and kept his hands in his warming pouch. (Maybe he's just baiting the next opponent?)
It's not a surprise that a Super Bowl MVP isn't excited to watch someone else under center. Ben Roethlisberger was no more ecstatic when forced to split out wide for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
At the end of the day, however, Ravens coaches will do whatever they feel necessary to jump-start the ground game, regardless of how excited it makes Flacco.