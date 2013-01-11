Joe Flacco credits no huddle for Ravens' improved play

Baltimore hasn't changed that much since offensive coordinator Jim Caldwell took over, but they have successfully gone down the field more often lately. It's often come in a hurry-up approach. Caldwell's first game at the helm was the team's embarrassing offensive effort against the Broncos in Week 15. Since then, they've moved the ball very well against the New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts. (We're ignoring the Week 17 game in-between when the Ravens didn't try to win.)