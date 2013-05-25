Joe Flacco better QB than Eli Manning, Chris Canty says

Defensive tackle Chris Canty has spent just two months with the Baltimore Ravens after four years with the New York Giants. It's a bit of a surprise, then, that he already believes Joe Flacco is a better quarterback than Eli Manning.
Why Flacco?
"Because he won a Super Bowl and he's one of the best deep-ball throwers in the National Football League," Canty told NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk. "Absolutely. Take a look at the tape."
We'll grant Canty the deep-ball advantage and even the tape if it's slanted toward the latter half of the 2012 season, but it makes no sense to give Flacco credit for one Super Bowl title and MVP while ignoring Eli's two Super Bowl titles and MVPs. Perhaps it's simply a case of ingratiating himself to his new teammates.
Canty does credit Eli for "being good in clutch situations when you've got to have that fourth-quarter drive," but he simply has more faith in Flacco's "beautiful deep ball" and the Ravens' vertical passing game.
Eli isn't the only former teammate lacking respect from Canty. Tony Romo is his favorite quarterback to sack "by far."