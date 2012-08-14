Joe Flacco approves of Ravens' no-huddle offense

The Baltimore Ravens' plan to increase their usage of the no-huddle offense this season has the seal of approval from quarterback Joe Flacco.
"I love the no-huddle," Flacco said Sunday, according to Aaron Wilson of The Baltimore Sun. "We've got to get quicker and quicker at it. I like to go up there and run a play, run a play, run a play. That's what we're going to be, and I think we have to make sure we get it as fast as we can."
The plan to run a more up-tempo offense could be challenging as two projected starters on the offensive line (Matt Birk, Bobbie Williams) are over the age of 35, and the Ravens have a left tackle in Bryant McKinnie who has had conditioning issues and checked into camp at 360 pounds. Coach John Harbaugh, however, is committed to a faster brand of football.
"That's something that we have been practicing from the beginning, so obviously, that's going to be a big part of what we do," Harbaugh said.
A check of last season's official game books reveals that the Ravens used the no-huddle offense on around 7 percent of their offensive plays. That put their offense in the top half in using the up-tempo approach, but well behind the likes of the New England Patriots, who used the no-huddle offense nearly 20 percent of the time.
On plays labeled "no huddle," Flacco was 32 of 51 for 302 yards, picked up 15 first downs, one touchdown and was intercepted once on a ball that had been tipped at the line of scrimmage. Flacco also picked up three first downs on quick snaps in short-yardage situations. Running backs Ray Rice and Ricky Williams had 16 rushing attempts for 69 yards with one touchdown and four first downs.