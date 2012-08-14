Around the League

Presented By

Joe Flacco approves of Ravens' no-huddle offense

Published: Aug 14, 2012 at 12:52 AM

The Baltimore Ravens' plan to increase their usage of the no-huddle offense this season has the seal of approval from quarterback Joe Flacco.

"I love the no-huddle," Flacco said Sunday, according to Aaron Wilson of The Baltimore Sun. "We've got to get quicker and quicker at it. I like to go up there and run a play, run a play, run a play. That's what we're going to be, and I think we have to make sure we get it as fast as we can."

The plan to run a more up-tempo offense could be challenging as two projected starters on the offensive line (Matt Birk, Bobbie Williams) are over the age of 35, and the Ravens have a left tackle in Bryant McKinnie who has had conditioning issues and checked into camp at 360 pounds. Coach John Harbaugh, however, is committed to a faster brand of football.

"That's something that we have been practicing from the beginning, so obviously, that's going to be a big part of what we do," Harbaugh said.

A check of last season's official game books reveals that the Ravens used the no-huddle offense on around 7 percent of their offensive plays. That put their offense in the top half in using the up-tempo approach, but well behind the likes of the New England Patriots, who used the no-huddle offense nearly 20 percent of the time.

On plays labeled "no huddle," Flacco was 32 of 51 for 302 yards, picked up 15 first downs, one touchdown and was intercepted once on a ball that had been tipped at the line of scrimmage. Flacco also picked up three first downs on quick snaps in short-yardage situations. Running backs Ray Rice and Ricky Williams had 16 rushing attempts for 69 yards with one touchdown and four first downs.

Follow Brian McIntyre on Twitter _@brianmcintyre_.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.