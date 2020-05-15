Joe Burrow's Year 1 impact; top five edge rushers; Isaiah Simmons' role

Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. The topics of this edition include:

The top five edge rushers in the NFL today.

Tom Brady must adapt to Bruce Arians' offense, but the coach should tweak his scheme in particular ways.

Why Arizona is taking the right approach with Isaiah Simmons.

But first, a look at why Joe Burrow could have the Bengals back in contention sooner than you think ...

It's quite difficult for a rookie quarterback to immediately engineer a dramatic turnaround, but Joe Burrow could help the Cincinnati Bengals re-emerge as a competitive team in the AFC quicker than many anticipate. I'm not proclaiming the reigning Heisman Trophy winner is an overnight savior, but he's stepping into a program that is undergoing a cultural change while retaining enough weapons to significantly smooth a rookie quarterback's transition to the NFL.

I know, I know: The Bengals just went 2-14, which is why they were in position to draft Burrow at No. 1 overall in the first place. It's difficult to envision such a franchise being a group on the rise. But trust me: This isn't your typical top-pick-holding team.

It's uncommon for a two-win organization to have a blue-chip running back (Joe Mixon) and a pair of top-tier pass catchers (A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd) already in the fold. Not to mention, Cincy spent the first pick of the second round on Clemson WR Tee Higgins, a big-bodied vertical playmaker who's excellent on 50-50 balls. That's plenty of firepower at the skill positions. On the line, the Bengals essentially add another first-round pick in Jonah Williams, the 11th overall pick from the 2019 NFL Draft who missed all of last season after injuring his shoulder during team activities in June. Williams, who was the first offensive lineman selected in last year's draft, slots in at left tackle. Although questions persist about the Alabama product's ability to emerge as a five-star blind-side protector, given his less-than-ideal physical tools, the Bengals are betting on Williams' polished technique and competitiveness to enable him to hold his own against superior athletes on the edge.

If Williams develops into a blue-chip bookend, the Bengals can check off two of the boxes on the "3 Ps" formula (play caller, playmakers and protection) that enables young quarterbacks to enjoy early success in the league. This leaves second-year head coach Zac Taylor as the critical factor to Burrow's success.

Taylor's still acclimating to calling plays in the NFL while overseeing the entire operation, but when I spoke to him at both the Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine, he told me that he was getting more comfortable in his role and felt better prepared to handle all of the responsibilities on his plate. I believe we will see a more confident and composed play caller in 2020.

With a year under his belt, Taylor will be able to build better game plans for his quarterback. And I loved what I heard from Burrow on a recent RapSheet + Friends podcast, where the rookie signal-caller talked about how Taylor is fully soliciting his input on the playbook.