Around the NFL

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 07:25 AM

Cardinals maintain Isaiah Simmons will play one position in NFL

Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Isaiah Simmons lived up to the expectation bestowed upon him by draft prognosticators when the Arizona Cardinals selected him eighth overall in last month's draft.

The buzz surrounding Simmons' projection, though, has understandably quieted down. While many spent hours of airtime debating Simmons' best positional fit at the NFL level, the Cardinals are trusting their instincts. Simmons will play one position -- linebacker -- in the desert.

"Our thought process is if he is really able to focus on one position, having the flexibility to still move around, but really focus on one, what does that look like?" Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said, via ESPN. "And the sky can really be the limit.

It's not a decision to stubbornly jam an amorphous peg into a square hole, but a move made more out of modern logic than anything. Thanks to the shift to a pass-first approach and resulting sub-package defenses becoming the norm, football hasn't been a black-and-white positional game for about a decade now. Believe it or not, Simmons fits it better than an abbreviation can describe.

Sure, it might say LB next to his name, but this LB can also be an effective DB against weaponized TEs. In an era of lucrative mismatches created by offensive gurus, Simmons arrives as a foil and a potential model of the game's future.

"That's why we were so excited about him," Kingsbury continued. "The athleticism is through the roof. But his ability to play different positions and not really have any chance to focus on one, we just think the sky can be the limit for what he could be if we really lock him into one position the majority of the time."

Most don't reach the NFL in the same fashion as Simmons. The track star played five different positions at Clemson, spending more of his time as a defensive back than a linebacker. That experience should help him against the premier route-runners he'll have to cover in the NFL, and he'll be able to rely on his size and athleticism as he adjusts to playing linebacker at the pro level.

Until then, it'll be about reps and working on technique for Simmons, who is as gifted as possible athletically. With time, he should develop into quite a defender -- a linebacker, in fact.

Related Content

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the football during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Giants in overtime, 23-17. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Saquon Barkley worried about 'little things,' not new, big contract

Asked if he'd seen news of Christian McCaffrey's new deal, the Giants RB said he had, but a new deal isn't at the top of his priority list. 
Arizona Cardinals' Chandler Jones, front, recovers a fumble by New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
news

Daniel Jones focusing on ball security after rookie year fumbles

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones struggled with fumbles during his rookie season in New York. This offseason, he knows ball security is a top priority.
NFL extends virtual offseason through May 29
news

NFL extends virtual offseason through May 29

The NFL's virtual offseason has been extended at least two weeks. The period was originally slated to end on Friday, May 15.
Los Angeles Chargers center Mike Pouncey (53) warms up, before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
news

Chargers' Mike Pouncey says he's cleared for when activities resume

The Chargers received welcome news Wednesday as veteran center Mike Pouncey told reports that he has been medically cleared by the doctors who performed his neck surgery.
Rams introduce new uniforms ahead of start of SoFi Stadium era
news

Rams introduce new uniforms ahead of start of SoFi Stadium era

The Los Angeles Rams unveiled their new uniforms for the upcoming 2020 season on Wednesday.
LeSean McCoy could see himself ending career with Eagles
news

LeSean McCoy could see himself ending career with Eagles

The All-Decade RB will return for his 12th and probably final season in 2020, but where will McCoy land? He hinted he'd be open to a return to Philly.
Emmitt Smith: Cowboys can't play 'chicken' with Dak Prescott
news

Emmitt Smith: Cowboys can't play 'chicken' with Dak Prescott

The former Dallas RB  had to hold out into the regular season before Jerry Jones and Smith's representation came to an agreement. Could Dak do the same?
Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara plays against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
news

Raiders, CB Prince Amukamara agree to terms

A former Giants first-round pick and standout with the Bears, cornerback Prince Amukamara and the Raiders have agreed to terms, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
Washington Redskins' Dwayne Haskins throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
news

Urban Meyer: Dwayne Haskins needs 'great players,' 'elite culture'

Urban Meyer believes criticism of Dwayne Haskins is unwarranted and that what the young QB really needs is good leadership and great players around him. 
Colts feel they have '1-1 punch' in Marlon Mack, Jonathan Taylor
news

Colts feel they have '1-1 punch' in Marlon Mack, Jonathan Taylor

The addition of Jonathan Taylor to Indy's backfield, which already boasts Marlon Mack, sets the Colts up to have one of the league's best backfields, their OC says.
Schalke's Weston McKennie, left, reacts after Schalke's Haji Wright, right, scored his side's first goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Bayer Leverkusen in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
news

NFL to closely monitor restart of soccer in Europe

Soccer's return without fans in Europe on May 16 will provide the NFL with its closest comparison to date since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down major sports two months ago.
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo (7) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. The Saints won 26-18. (Aaron Doster via AP)
news

Falcons could bring in competition for kicker Younghoe Koo

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said the team might fill its final open roster spot with a kicker to push Koo in 2020.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL