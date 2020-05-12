Cardinals maintain Isaiah Simmons will play one position in NFL

Sure, it might say LB next to his name, but this LB can also be an effective DB against weaponized TEs. In an era of lucrative mismatches created by offensive gurus, Simmons arrives as a foil and a potential model of the game's future.

"That's why we were so excited about him," Kingsbury continued. "The athleticism is through the roof. But his ability to play different positions and not really have any chance to focus on one, we just think the sky can be the limit for what he could be if we really lock him into one position the majority of the time."

Most don't reach the NFL in the same fashion as Simmons. The track star played five different positions at Clemson, spending more of his time as a defensive back than a linebacker. That experience should help him against the premier route-runners he'll have to cover in the NFL, and he'll be able to rely on his size and athleticism as he adjusts to playing linebacker at the pro level.