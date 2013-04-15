Joe Andruzzi aids Boston Marathon explosion victims

On this day of heartbreak in Boston, we have heard many stories of courage and selflessness following the Boston Marathon bombing.
And sometimes, a picture says it all.
Joe Andruzzi, a former New England Patriots guard, memorably once joined his three New York City firefighter brothers in a ceremony when football resumed after the 9/11 attacks. On Monday, Andruzzi was witness to another tragedy.
He was at the marathon to support a large contingent of runners raising money for his foundation which assists cancer patients. Andruzzi responded in a way that would make his brothers proud.
Andruzzi later released the following statement: "Marathon Monday should be about uplifting stories, personal challenges and fundraising milestones, but today's bombings irrevocably changed that. While I appreciate the interest in hearing our perspective on today's horrific events, the spotlight should remain firmly on the countless individuals -- first responders, medics, EMTs, runners who crossed the finish line and kept on running straight to give blood, and the countless civilians who did whatever they could to save lives. They were the true heroes. Our thoughts prayers go out to all those affected by this senseless tragedy."