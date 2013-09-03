Jo-Lonn Dunbar cut from St. Louis Rams' suspended list

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Dunbar has been released, according to a source informed of the move. Howard Balzer had the first report, and Dunbar's release later was listed on the NFL's official transactions list.
The move comes nearly three weeks after Dunbar was suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2013 season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.
At the time, Dunbar said that he "mistakenly took something that prompted a failed drug test." NFL Network's Michelle Beisner talked to a Rams source who said Dunbar's failed test was not a result of PED use.
The decision to dump Dunbar is a curious one. The weakside linebacker was a 16-game starter last season who finished with 115 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions. Something tells us there could be more to the story.
Will Witherspoon, signed by the Rams in July, now will take over for Dunbar on a more permanent basis. Witherspoon is expected to play alongside first-round draft pick Alec Ogletree and veteran James Laurinaitis.
Dunbar was the 15th-best 4-3 outside linebacker last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He should be able to catch on somewhere.