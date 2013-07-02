Jimmy Smith, former Jacksonville Jaguar, out of prison

We learned not so long ago that former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jimmy Smith was sent to prison in Mississippi on a six-year weapons and drug sentence. Smith quickly has been let out of jail on house arrest.
A spokeswoman for the Mississippi Department of Corrections told The Florida Times-Union on Tuesday that Smith will have to wear an ankle bracelet but can go to work, school and church. Otherwise, he will be forced to stay at home.
Smith, 44, struggled with substance-abuse issues throughout his NFL career. He's arguably the greatest player in franchise history, with Fred Taylor, Tony Boselli and perhaps Maurice Jones-Drew (eventually) also being in the discussion.
Smith originally was scheduled to be released in November 2018.