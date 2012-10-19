Jimmy Kennedy says NFL lying about his bounty knowledge

The former Minnesota Vikings player identified by the NFL as a "whistleblower" in the Saints bounty case says the league is lying about his statements.
Jimmy Kennedy released a statement Friday saying that the NFL called him to ask about a bounty program, and he told them that he did not know anything about it. Kennedy, a former defensive lineman for Minnesota, says his reputation and character have been "irreparably damaged by the shoddy, careless, shameful so-called investigation," by the NFL.
Commissioner "Roger Goodell identifies me as the 'whistleblower' who approached former Viking coach Brad Childress about an alleged bounty on Brett Favre in the NFC Championship game," Kennedy's statement says. "That is a lie."
NFL spokesman Greg Aiello said in response that, "Jimmy Kennedy and Brad Childress were interviewed separately by our office as part of the investigation. We are confident of the accuracy of the information that has been disclosed."
