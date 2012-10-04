Jimmy Haslam vows no rash changes for Cleveland Browns

"I don't think anybody thinks 0-4 (is acceptable), and certainly Mike Holmgren and Pat Shurmur don't think it is, and we don't think it is," Haslam said. "But we've got a young team. We're building. I think we're heading in the right direction. We don't officially own the team yet, and we've said all along that we're not going to make any comments on personnel until after we own the team. That's in about two weeks.