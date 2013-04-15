Jimmy Haslam releases statement after FBI raid

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam released a statement Monday after the FBI and Internal Revenue Service locked down the headquarters of his company, Pilot Flying J, in West Knoxville, Tenn.
"The FBI secured our headquarters today and informed us they are investigating Pilot Flying J," Haslam said in an email statement to the Knoxville News Sentinel. "We will cooperate appropriately with any and all external investigations and conduct our own. I believe and trust there has been no wrongdoing. The integrity of our company always has been job No. 1."
Haslam returned to the helm as CEO of the Pilot Flying J company in February after briefly stepping down to become the majority owner of the Browns last October. Dozens of federal agents reportedly raided the facility and instructed all employees to turn off their electronic equipment before nonessential employees were escorted off the premises.