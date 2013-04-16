Jimmy Haslam: Cleveland Browns not distracted

After the FBI and Internal Revenue Service locked down the headquarters of Jimmy Haslam's company, Pilot Flying J, the Cleveland Browns owner wants fans to know that the investigation will not affect football matters going forward.
In a Tuesday news conference, Haslam insisted it would be "business as usual" for the Browns. "We'll be going up (to Cleveland) Thursday and Friday to participate in draft preparations," Haslam added. "We're looking forward to that."
Haslam believes the investigation is centered on "a very insignificant number of customers" and whether or not they were paid rebates that were owed by the company.
Although Haslam believes he did nothing to warrant the investigation, he still apologized because "the last thing we ever want to do is put any blemish on Cleveland or the Browns."