Around the League

Presented By

Jimmy Haslam: Cleveland Browns aren't dysfunctional

Published: Feb 11, 2014 at 04:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Hours after sweeping CEO Joe Banner and general manager Michael Lombardi out the door, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam faced the media Tuesday to unpack the latest overhaul in Cleveland.

Aware that his team is perceived by some as a constantly churning clown car, Haslam dismissed the notion that the organization has sunk into complete dysfunction.

"I will just tell you that the people I talked to around the country do not think this isn't an outstanding opportunity here in Cleveland, whether it's to coach, play or work," Haslam said. "And I continue to hear that."

Simultaneously, the Browns are the first NFL team to fire both their head coach and general manager after just one season on the job, according to ESPN.

Aware of how it all looks to the fans and larger football community, Haslam insisted: "I will accept comments and criticism about change. There is no primer for being an NFL owner. It is learn-as-you-go."

Here's what else we heard from Haslam and the team's newly appointed general manager, Ray Farmer:

  1. Haslam acknowledged that the previous front office setup was "cumbersome," sharing that "Joe and I mutually agreed that it was best for the organization if we streamline things." Haslam said the team won't hire another CEO, meaning Banner effectively talked himself out of a job if we're to believe the owner's version of events.
  1. Haslam graciously lauded Banner and Lombardi, but his words also pointed to tangible differences between the trio. Asked about Banner's comments last month, when he admitted he was disappointed that the Browns didn't stage a second interview with Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Haslam said point blank: "I was really committed to (Mike) Pettine."
  1. Haslam also dismissed the notion that Cleveland was turned down by a handful of coaching candidates, but it was more about what the owner wouldn't reveal:
  1. Asked why Lombardi is on the street after just one season on the job, Haslam shifted the focus to Farmer, saying: "We feel that Ray is the best person to handle the personnel side of our organization." The Browns clearly weren't comfortable with Lombardi shepherding the team's 10 NFL draft picks in May after so many of last year's selections barely saw the field.
  1. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Farmer wasn't part of any coaching interviews, but the new general manager spoke of his "really good relationship with Mike Pettine," adding that he's "excited about the opportunity" and believes they'll work together well. We'd argue the more streamlined front office ultimately looms as a plus for the new coach.
  1. Farmer confirmed that he'll maintain final say over the 53-man roster, but talked about drawing input from Pettine and his coordinators to import the type of players who will succeed in Cleveland's system. Whispers out of Berea suggest that Banner didn't give the coaching staff that kind of voice a season ago.
  1. When Farmer was asked if Banner stood out as a smart personnel man, he paused -- for long seconds -- before saying: "Joe is a football guy; he would classify himself as a non-traditional football guy and I'd say that's a good representation."
  1. Farmer insisted he wasn't cowed by the team's recent history of obsessively cleaning house. "It doesn't bother me one iota. I'm going to do what I'm supposed to do," he said, adding: "My involvement with Jimmy Haslam is ... he is a reasonable man."

On the latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast," the guys talk Michael Sam, potential big-name cap casualties and offseason forecasts for the Steelers and Jaguars.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.