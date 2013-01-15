Jimmy Haslam: Browns to 'look at' uniform changes

On the same day the Cleveland Browns renamed their home field "FirstEnergy Stadium," team owner Jimmy Haslam III hinted Tuesday at another possible change.
The Browns' football uniforms -- the longstanding burnt-orange, white and seal-brown gems that have barely changed since the 1940s -- are under review.
Haslam told reporters the Browns have notified the NFL about their desire to "look at" the uniforms, per ESPNCleveland.com's Tony Grossi. Clearing any redesign with the league is a time-consuming process, and no on-field changes can be made until the 2014 season.
Even if the look is updated, Haslam assured, "We're not touching the helmets."
Keeping the helmets the same was a condition of the sale of the team, The Associated Press noted. Haslam also confirmed (in another bit of hard-hitting news) the Browns will not be adding cheerleaders to the mix. "They don't fit Cleveland," Haslam said.
Sorry, ladies. Employment will need to be found elsewhere.