Jimmy Haslam: Browns being 'purposely' methodical

Published: Jan 15, 2014 at 01:40 AM
Chris Wesseling

While the Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikingsannouncenewcoaches, there's a perception growing that the Cleveland Browns are being left behind this week.

It doesn't help the perception that New England Patriotsoffensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Todd Bowles have withdrawn from consideration.

The Browns view Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Adam Gase as a leading candidate for their vacancy, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. The Browns also have interviewed Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

From that perspective, it's understandable that they conduct a thorough, drawn-out coaching search.

Owner Jimmy Haslam expressed exactly that sentiment in a letter to season-ticket holders, outlining the Browns' deliberate approach to identifying the "right leader for our team." The full letter -- as obtained by Rapoport -- is below.

Fans,

I thought it was important to take a little bit of time to update you on our head-coach search. We have had the opportunity to speak to a number of outstanding candidates. We have purposefully been very methodical in our approach. We believe it is very important to stay disciplined to this process and to interview all of the candidates on our list. We are strongly committed to finding the right person to coach the Cleveland Browns.

We understood from the beginning that if we wanted to speak to all of the coaches on our list that we may need to wait until they have completed their participation in the playoffs. We are prepared to wait as long as necessary because this is a very important decision. Everyone in our organization is committed to finding the right leader for our team.

We believe the head coach of the Cleveland Browns to be a very attractive position. We have one of the youngest teams in the League, a roster that includes five Pro Bowlers. In addition, we have more salary-cap room than all but one NFL team. We also have three of the top 35 picks in the upcoming draft and five of the top 83 selections.

We are very much looking forward to adding a strong coach to our football team. On behalf of the Cleveland Browns, I cannot thank you enough for your valuable support and passion that you show for our team.

We look forward to communicating with you again after the search process is complete. Thank you again for your phenomenal support and loyalty.

