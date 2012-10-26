Jimmy Graham wants to play for New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham will be a game-time decision for Sunday's tilt against the Denver Broncos, The Times-Picayune's Mike Triplett reported. Graham was limited in practice Friday, and coaches want to see how his ankle responds.
Graham sat out the Saints' 35-28 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. He said the ankle "definitely" is coming along.
"If it was up to me, I'd play," said Graham, who was listed as questionable on the Saints' injury report. "I'm good."
Graham has 25 receptions for 252 yards and three touchdowns in five games this season.
Linebacker Johnathan Vilma is set to play his second game of the season while the appeals process plays out in the Saints bounty saga. He made his season debut last week. Vilma said his snaps will be dictated by game situations and the Broncos' formation packages.
The Saints will have to put points on the board in bunches against Peyton Manning and Co. Graham sure would help the cause.