Jimmy Graham tops ATL's tight end rankings

Graham has been the most unstoppable mismatch in the NFL through three weeks. How is a defensive back supposed to prevent a touchdown when he boxes out in the end zone? Through three games, Graham is on pace for 123 receptions, 1,909 yards and 21 touchdowns. When I watch Game Rewind, I can't help but think Graham and J.J. Watt were the models for those giants in the NFL Sunday Ticket's "World's MostPowerful Fan" commercials.