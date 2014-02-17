Jimmy Graham likely will file grievance if franchised as tight end

The answer to that question likely will loom large. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source informed of the negotiations, that the New Orleans Saints and Graham have made no progress toward a long-term contract.
Graham is an impending free agent. If he's slapped with the franchise tag as expected, he likely will file an immediate grievance, Rapoport reported. Graham's gripe? He wants to be tagged as a wide receiver, not a tight end, which is his official position.
There's a stark difference in money on the line. Per NFL Media's Albert Breer, the projected 2014 franchise-tag amount for tight end is $6.8 million, compared to $11.6 million for wide receivers.
Graham could have a case. He often is deployed out wide, or in the slot as a wide receiver, and he has the numbers to match. He piled up 86 catches for 1,215 and 16 receiving touchdowns in 2013.