Jimmy Graham didn't play football 'to learn litigation'

"I'm beyond excited," Graham told the team's official website Tuesday night. "I didn't get into football to learn litigation. I got into football to win games with my teammates, friends and coaches. I am extremely happy to get back to what it's really about."
Graham signed a four-year, $40 million contract Tuesday that makes him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL.
The tight end said the toughest part of his 27-week contract standoff -- which included a system arbitration to determine his position under the franchise tag -- was being away from the team.
While the sides argued about whether he should be paid like a tight end or receiver, Graham said he designed his routine similar to how he did during the 2011 lockout.
"And after the lockout, I had one of my best seasons I have ever had," he said.
With a healthy foot this year, the pass-catcher could be in for another monster season.
Graham has a new contract in one hand but would like to slip a ring on the other.
"When I look around, I see these other teams winning rings," he said. "I see guys holding a trophy that I don't have. That's the thing I want most. I want to help bring another Lombardi Trophy to New Orleans. It's what I first walked into. When I arrived at the Saints facility as a rookie, the Lombardi Trophy was staring at me in the face. It motivated me and remains my main motivation.
"The contract doesn't change that. I still have my personal and team goals. I am focused more than ever on accomplishing those goals."
The latest "Around The League Podcast" bangs the table for Cordarrelle Patterson and predicts which stars will soon descend.