Jimmy Clausen third-string on Panthers' depth chart

Jimmy Clausen's basement apartment in the Carolina Panthers' quarterback depth chart increasingly appears to be a long-term residence.
Steve Reed of The Associated Press reported Tuesday that Clausen remains behind Derek Anderson on the depth chart.
Anderson has had a solid camp, according to Reed. He'll likely will hold onto the backup spot barring preseason calamity. Clausen -- the Panthers' second-round draft pick in 2010 -- will have a say in this, too, but it appears to be Anderson's job to lose.
Despite his woeful NFL audition in 2010, Panthers coach Ron Riverasaid in June he believed Clausen would be a starter once again in the NFL. This won't won't happen in Carolina with Cam Newton in the house, and Clausen will be a forgotten man as long he stays with the Panthers.
It's a paycheck though, and his modest 2012 salary of $490,000 will likely ensure another season holding the clipboard on the Panthers' sideline.