Jimmy Clausen safe from Carolina Panthers' final cuts

Panthers coach Ron Rivera confirmed Clausen made the team Friday, according to Tim Baier of News 14 Carolina. Rivera said he's happy with how Carolina's quarterback room has developed.
Clausen lost his starting job to Cam Newton last year and appeared to be on the roster bubble heading into the preseason. He might have saved his job Thursday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, passing for 173 yards and two touchdowns in one half, including a 79-yard score to rookie Lamont Bryant with 2:31 to play in the game.
"I thought Jimmy did a nice job, I really do," Rivera said after the game, via The Associated Press. "Coming in the second half and playing the way he did is indicative of what he's capable of. I was very pleased with that. He made plays at the end ... and put us in position to give us a chance to win a football game."