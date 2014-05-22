Jimmie Ward reaches deal with San Francisco 49ers

First-round draft pick signing tracker
No. 1 pick Jadeveon Clowney has yet to sign with the Texans. Find out which first-rounders have contracts secured. More...
The Niners announced Thursday they have reached a four-year deal with defensive back Jimmie Ward, selected 30th overall in this month's draft. The team also signed linebacker Chris Borland, the second of a trio of third-round selections by the team, to a four-year pact.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the deal is worth over $7 million. Last year's No. 30 pick, St. Louis Rams linebacker Alec Ogletree, signed a four-year, $7.03 million contract that included a $3.492 million signing bonus. Expect Ward to receive a similar pact.
