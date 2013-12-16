Around the League

Jim Schwartz unlikely to keep job if Lions miss playoffs

Published: Dec 16, 2013 at 12:26 PM

Jim Schwartz has reached the put-up-or-shut-up stage of his career with the Detroit Lions.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday on NFL Network's "NFL Total Access" that Schwartz is unlikely to keep his coaching job if the Lions miss the postseason, according to team sources.

The changes might go beyond Schwartz if the Lions fail to make the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons, with the shake-up potentially reaching as high as the office of general manager Martin Mayhew.

The internal belief is that the Lions have enough talent on a roster that includes a franchise quarterback in Matthew Stafford, the game's top wide receiver in Calvin Johnson and a gifted defensive line led by Ndamukong Suh.

Schwartz is nonplussed by any speculation on his future.

"There are negative voices all over this business," Schwartz told NFL Media columnist Michael Silver. "Those same voices told me I was committing career suicide when I took the Lions job, that it was unfixable and the worst in the NFL.

"There's too much for me to be positive about to buy into the negativity," he added. "I have three games for an NFC North title. I'm going to try to win them."

Schwartz needs two wins and some help or he'll likely be seeking new employment next month.

