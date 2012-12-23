Jim Schwartz signed with Detroit Lions through 2015

Some believe Schwartz should be on the hot seat after the Lions followed their first playoff appearance in 12 years a season ago with a 4-11 record. But Schwartz has brought the Lions back to relevance after the 0-16 season in 2008. And the Ford family is extremely loyal -- some say to a fault. Matt Millen lasted eight years as a general manager in Detroit with a 31-97 record and no winning seasons.