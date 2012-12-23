Jim Schwartz signed with Detroit Lions through 2015

Detroit Lions coach Jim Schwartz received a contract extension before the 2012 season began, but details of that deal never emerged. Until now.
Some believe Schwartz should be on the hot seat after the Lions followed their first playoff appearance in 12 years a season ago with a 4-11 record. But Schwartz has brought the Lions back to relevance after the 0-16 season in 2008. And the Ford family is extremely loyal -- some say to a fault. Matt Millen lasted eight years as a general manager in Detroit with a 31-97 record and no winning seasons.