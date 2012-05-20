Jim Schwartz says Detroit Lions are settled at CB

"I don't know that I've ever really gone in saying, 'You want to have good competition,'" Schwartz said according to Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press. "What you really want is you want to have good players. If you have enough good players, you'll have competition, but I don't know we're really looking to say, 'We're trying to have competition.' We're trying to have good players, and I think we have a couple there."