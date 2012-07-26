Around the League

Presented By

Jim Schwartz: Riley Reiff must earn Lions playing time

Published: Jul 26, 2012 at 03:13 AM

Detroit Lions first-round draft pick Riley Reiff signed his four-year, $7.993 million rookie contract earlier this week, and according to a source with knowledge of the offensive tackle's contract, the deal included a $4,253,600 signing bonus and has $6,513,650 in guaranteed money. None of that, however, will help Reiff see the field this season.

Play fantasy football on NFL.com

Your fantasy team plays in the NFL, so why don't you? Sign up to play the NFL's official free fantasy football game.

To play as a rookie, Reiff must earn a starting job over the next five weeks, head coach Jim Schwartz said during an appearance on WXYZ-TV on Wednesday.

"He brings a lot of credentials to the table," Schwartz said, via Justin Rogers of MLive.com. "He's smart, he's big, he's a hard worker. But where he plays and how soon he plays will depend on nothing but how he does over these 35 days of training camp, how he plays in these preseason games."

"It's not going to be where we drafted him, how much money he makes, his signing bonus, or the color of his t-shirt. It's going to be how he does in those practices."

Not to disagree with Schwartz, but a big factor in whether or not Reiff plays as a rookie hinges upon the health of incumbent starters Jeff Backus and Gosder Cherilus. Backus, who turns 35 in September, is coming off a torn biceps that would have ended his impressive 177 consecutive regular season and playoff starting streak had the Lions advanced in last year's postseason. Cherilus finished 2010 on injured reserve with a knee injury that would ultimately require microfracture surgery. Neither are locks to get through the upcoming season healthy.

Detroit has improved their depth at the tackle position, both with the selection of Reiff and this week's signing of Jonathan Scott, who was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. Reiff is the most talented player of the group and it would not be a surprise if he grabs the left tackle job right away and has Backus and Cherilus competing for the right tackle job.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.