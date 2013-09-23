Jim Schwartz on Detroit Lions' coaching hot seat?

For a coach entering the season on the hot seat, leading the Detroit Lions to their first ever win in Washington, D.C, must have felt good for Jim Schwartz as his team moved to 2-1.
The fifth-year Lions coach often is maligned for his poor decisions (red-flag throwing), the out-of-control nature of his players (personal-foul penalties) and his post-game antics (crazy handshakes).
However, after Sunday's 27-20 victory over the Washington Redskins, we would be remiss not to give Schwartz props for his decision to go for it on fourth-and-1 at the Washington 12-yard line late in the fourth quarter. At the time, the Lions led by three points.
Schwartz could have kicked the field goal and done what so many fans have accused him of doing the last five seasons: played not to lose.
Instead, he played to win.
Two plays after Matthew Stafford fell forward to pick up the first down, the quarterback bulleted a pass to Calvin Johnson for a touchdown and 10-point lead.
"We needed to be able to pick that up because 10 points at that point is much, much different than six points," Schwartz said after the game, per the Detroit Free Press. "Getting that fourth down and getting that touchdown, those were the two plays of the game."
In a game with numerous mistakes by both teams, Schwartz didn't become conservative. When a man is coaching to save his job and has nothing to lose, it makes those decisions a little easier. And the headset slam a little sweeter.
