Jim Schwartz, Lions agree on contract extension

All the offseason arrests in the world would not change the Detroit Lions' commitment to Schwartz. Taking over an 0-16 club, Schwartz led the team to a 2-14 record in 2009. He improved their record to 6-10 in 2010 and helped them to a playoff appearance after going 10-6 last year. Schwartz refused to discuss his contract all offseason, but he likely knew that he would get taken care of.