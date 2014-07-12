Jim Leonhard: I've had 'conversations' with Packers

Former Jets, Bills and Broncos safety Jim Leonhard confirmed Friday that he's chatted with the team about a possible new gig.
"It would mean a lot, but we've had a lot of conversations with teams, Green Bay being one of them," Leonhard told WQOW-TV, according to Cheeseheadtv.com. "They're a great organization. I'd love to play for them but it hasn't worked out up to now. You never know what can happen in the future, but we'll see."
Leonhard, 31, capped his 10th season in the NFL last year with a career-high four interceptions over 16 starts as a member of the Buffalo Bills. A longtime favorite of Jets coach Rex Ryan, the veteran safety is widely regarded as an intelligent cover man who makes up for his lack of size and speed with outstanding decision-making.
We expected Ryan or Cleveland's Mike Pettine -- who coached Leonhard in New York and Buffalo -- to come calling before anyone else. The Packers, though, aren't done scanning for depth behind top safeties Morgan Burnett, Micah Hyde and rookie Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.
Also a help on special teams, Leonhard is on record saying that 2014 would mark his final season at the pro level. Green Bay would give him as good a chance as any to cap his career with a shot at the Super Bowl.
