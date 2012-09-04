Jim Kelly: Tom Brady can lead Patriots back

"He knows how to do it. Like I said, he's been there before, he's lost the game. It's hard, but the thing is, probably one of the keys is, how do the other players on his team react to a devastating loss like that, again to the New York Giants? It's not easy, but I think that as time goes on, you go through training camp, you have to be quick to forget about what happened, but learn from it also."