Around the League

Presented By

Jim Kelly: Tom Brady can lead Patriots back

Published: Sep 04, 2012 at 01:07 AM

During his Hall of Fame career, Jim Kelly was the quarterback on a Buffalo Bills team that lost four consecutive Super Bowls, including back-to-back losses to the Dallas Cowboys.

Given his experience in bringing his team back to the playoffs following soul-crushing defeats in Super Bowls, Kelly discussed how New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be affected coming off another Super Bowl loss to the New York Giants during a Tuesday morning appearance on "NFL AM."

"The thing is, he's been there before," Kelly said of Brady. "He's won them, he's lost them before. He's your quarterback that every owner in the National Football League would love to have. When he gets mad, he lets you know it. He's so disciplined, though, with the things he does on and off the field and on the sidelines.

"He knows how to do it. Like I said, he's been there before, he's lost the game. It's hard, but the thing is, probably one of the keys is, how do the other players on his team react to a devastating loss like that, again to the New York Giants? It's not easy, but I think that as time goes on, you go through training camp, you have to be quick to forget about what happened, but learn from it also."

The Patriots have lost two Super Bowls under Brady, who didn't get the chance to properly lead them back to the playoffs after his 2008 season was ended by a torn ACL after just 15 plays. Brady and nose tacke Vince Wilfork are the only two players remaining from the 2004 squad that won the franchise's last Super Bowl. Either through free agency or retirement, the Patriots are fielding their youngest roster of the Bill Belichick Era.

That youth might actually help the Patriots block the disappointment of last February's loss, as they'll have fewer aging veterans pondering the openness of Super Bowl windows.

Follow Brian McIntyre on Twitter @brian_mcintyre.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW