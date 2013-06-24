Jim Kelly, Buffalo Bills legend, glad to be cancer free

Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly received news last week he's been waiting to hear since undergoing surgery on June 7 to remove cancer from his jaw. He's cancer free again and won't have to undergo chemotherapy.
"I found out great news on Wednesday," Kelly said Monday from his Jim Kelly Football Camp, via BuffaloBills.com. "I don't have to go through radiation treatment and chemo, which is a blessing. From what I've been told everything that they did in surgery, if I had to do radiation or chemo it would put me way back."
Kelly knows that the cancer could return. But for now the Hall of Famer is thankful for his health despite his recent struggles, which he says were tougher than any surgery he underwent as a player.
"The worst part about my cancer is it's right here in the area of my mouth. They had to remove most of my jaw on my left side," Kelly said. "It's very, very sore, but it takes time. I know when you have knee surgery or shoulder surgery it's sore for a small period of time and rehab and everything is good and you just take your time."
Kelly also sent his thanks out to the entire Buffalo community for all the well wishes he's received since his surgery. Kelly has given so much back to Buffalo since his playing days, making it his home and the base of his charitable endeavors.