Jim Irsay offers private jet to help Andrew Luck

Andrew Luck's three-day introduction to life as a franchise quarterback ended with a touchdown toss.
"That was a good way to finish,'' Luck said via the Indianapolis Star.
That will be Luck's last toss in a Colts uniform until June 7. In the meantime, he'll finish his degree at Stanford and try to keep his football skills sharp in personal workouts. Luck plans to organize throwing sessions with Coby Fleener and Austin Collie in California. (Collie is from Sacramento.) He even wants to set up a trip to Miami to work with Reggie Wayne.
"I'll definitely use whatever means of transportation, especially if it's Mr. Irsay's stuff. Absolutely," Luck said.
It seems a little awkward to have a team owner providing transportation to a player that isn't currently allowed to practice with the team, but the entire college graduation rule is a little awkward. Stanford players get penalized because their school runs on a different schedule than most of the country.