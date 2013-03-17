Jim Irsay: Colts aren't targeting N.Y. Giants' Victor Cruz

The New York Giants are bracing for a challenger in the Victor Cruz sweepstakes. Based on Jim Irsay's hyperactive Twitter feed, it's certainly fair to theorize the Indianapolis Colts could be in the mix.
Free-agent tracker
Where will Brent Grimes wind up? Follow him and all the other NFL players on the move in our free-agent tracker. More ...
But that's not the case, apparently. At least, that's what Irsay told reporters in Arizona at the NFL Annual Meeting on Sunday night.
"It's not Cruz, no," the colorful Colts owner said Sunday night, according to The Indianapolis Star.
Irsay tweeted on Saturday that the Colts had been working on a deal for five days, adding that they were "very, very, very close" to making it work. He hinted in a subsequent tweet that the targeted player is a wide receiver. In another tweet, he called the mystery receiver a "whopper."
Cruz is not the whopper. Then again, why would Irsay admit it if Cruz was? If you have any theories on the identity of the mysterious whopper, please share in the comment section.