Jim Irsay answers critics of Peyton Manning comment

Five days remain until Peyton Manningtakes the field at Lucas Oil Stadium, and the hoopla already is boiling over.
On Tuesday, we pointed out some comments by Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay about the team's release of Manning in 2012, and mentioned how some of those quotes could be interpreted as an insult to the quarterback.
A string of responses came throughout the course of the day. Denver Broncos coach John Fox called Irsay's quotes "a cheap shot" at Manning. Former Colts general manager Bill Polian said Irsay should be grateful to have a Super Bowl ring at all. And former Colts coach Tony Dungy directly contradicted Irsay, saying that "in hindsight" the owner probably regrets the Manning decision.
The only person who seemingly hasn't chimed in is Manning himself.
As the opinions spilled out, we waited patiently for Irsay's Twitter response. It came late Tuesday night:
(In case you didn't know, that was Manning he quoted.)
Sunday is a big night for Irsay. It doesn't sound like he's going to let this bit of controversy stop his party from rolling on a positive beat. He ended his Twitter response with a little joke:
UPDATE: You thought that would be all we'd hear from Mr. Irsay today, didn't you? Wrong.
Not long after The Indianapolis Star's Bob Kravitz posted an insightful opinion on the matter -- mentioning the play of defense and specials teams -- Irsay dropped a couple more tweets.