Jim Irsay addresses media for first time since March arrest

Irsay has been around the NFL since he was a child and his father Robert owned the team. He has spoken candidly in the past about previous struggles with addiction and with his own desire to not too closely follow his father's lead. Robert was known for his volatile behavior, and his angry outbursts sometimes necessitated that his teenage son trail behind to apologize. Irsay, who owns the original scroll on which Jack Kerouac wrote the manuscript for "On the Road," has said that he has been hugely influenced by the likes of Bob Dylan and John Lennon as he has led the Colts through a period of remarkable stability and success. On Monday, Irsay called the NFL a family business, and his daughters -- who had steered the team in his absence and are being groomed to eventually succeed him -- are here with him this week.