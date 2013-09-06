Jim Haslett readies for Eagles' attack with Oregon tape

Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos proved Thursday that you don't need to operate a read-option attack to scatter opposing defenses. A dyed-in-the-wool dropback passer with a brain the size of Peyton's can take you far, but that shouldn't dim excitement over what coach Chip Kelly is cooking up in Philadelphia.
The Eagles coach has dropped hints about how his up-tempo offense will operate in Monday night's season opener against Washington. Charged with slowing down Michael Vick and friends, Redskins defensive coordinator Jim Haslett has been digging through archival footage of Kelly's approach to moving the ball.
"I've watched 23, 24 Oregon films; I watched what they did in preseason," Haslett told reporters Friday, per CSN Philadelphia. "If they can do anything else, God bless 'em."
Kelly used a stable of backs at Oregon, and Eagles runner LeSean McCoy noted Thursday that the ground game -- seemingly a mix of power runs and inside and outside zone concepts -- will be used prominently. It will take a village.
"Not only myself, but we've got tons of backs who are going to get it done," McCoy told NFL Media's Randy Moss.
Through the air, Vick and backup quarterback Nick Foles orchestrated a passing attack in August that made use of "packaged" or "combo" plays. Smart Football's Chris Brown richly unpacked the concept, which gives the quarterback the option to target a flurry of outside receivers with screen passes -- if they're single-covered -- or dial up an inside run. Expect plenty of Eagles players to touch the ball.
Said Haslett of Kelly: "He must have been a heck of a recruiter because he had about 35 wideouts running in and out and they're all good players."
When Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio asked Brent Celek about Philly's attack, the Eagles tight end "was not at liberty to tell me what they're going to do, but he said they have not even scratched the surface," per Caplan.
Secrets piled upon secrets in Philly, but come Monday, the cat will be out of the bag. With Washington serving as the guinea pig.