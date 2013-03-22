Around the League

Jim Harbaugh to Colin Kaepernick: Go easy on weights

Published: Mar 22, 2013 at 06:43 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is known for his maniacal workout regimen. But is there a risk of working out too much?

"If you're just talking about weightlifting and upper-body strength, yes, I think there is that fear," Harbaugh told Matt Maiocco of Comcast SportsNet Bay Area. "It's something we've talked about. 'I don't want you getting too jacked-up, Colin.' I want some speed, quickness, not just (flexing chest his muscles)."

This isn't quite like the old days when Vince Lombardi and other coaches would warn players not to lift weights in the offseason. Harbaugh just wants Kaepernick to work on flexibility more than flexing. It's not like Kaepernick's arm strength needs any help. Maiocco passes along Michael Crabtree's tale of wide receivers trying to stay away from catching Kaepernick's fastballs in warm ups.

"When we are doing individuals with the quarterback and the receiver, guys go to the back of the line when it's Kaepernick's time," Crabtree said. "They try to time it out so that if Kaepernick is (throwing) third, they want to go fourth. It's a lot of heat coming."

This feels like one of the Rocky movies or really any '80s sports movie. The hero loses a championship battle early, then takes revenge on all the weight bags and workout machines on his way to prepares for the next time around. I'm a little afraid of what Colin Kaepernick is going to show up in 2013.

