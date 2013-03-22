Jim Harbaugh to Colin Kaepernick: Go easy on weights

This isn't quite like the old days when Vince Lombardi and other coaches would warn players not to lift weights in the offseason. Harbaugh just wants Kaepernick to work on flexibility more than flexing. It's not like Kaepernick's arm strength needs any help. Maiocco passes along Michael Crabtree's tale of wide receivers trying to stay away from catching Kaepernick's fastballs in warm ups.