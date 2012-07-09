Jim Harbaugh sees Randy Moss as 49ers' top receiver

You have to respect Jim Harbaugh for not even bothering to slow down the Randy Moss hype train. He's actually like the maniacally laughing mad man, tearing off the emergency brake and flinging it out the window.
Talking Niners on SiriusXM NFL Radio (via the San Jose Mercury News), Rich Gannon said Harbaugh has called Moss the team's "best receiver right now," while praising his positive effect on teammates.
Gannon told listeners about a conversation Harbaugh and Moss had before the veteran signed in March.
"At the end of the meeting, Randy turned to Jim Harbaugh and said, 'Coach, what do you want me to do, what can I do for you?' " Gannon said. "And Jim looked at him and said, 'For starters, I'd like you to sit in the front row of my meetings.'
"He said by doing that it's brought guys like (Michael) Crabtree, who'd hang out in the back, and some of these other young guys, now they're sitting up front with Randy Moss," he said. "They don't have the hoodies on anymore. They're alert. They're paying attention. Randy's taking notes. Every meeting that coach has had, Randy Moss has been sitting in the front row."
It's worth noting that prior to Moss' arrival, Crabtree was generally considered the 49ers' No. 1 wideout. Following an NFC Championship Game in which Niners wideouts finished with one catch for three yards, it's not surprising the perception of roles has shifted.