Jim Harbaugh on potential of large-headed young son

NEW ORLEANS -- President Barack Obama recently told a reporter that if he had a son, he's unsure he would've let him play football.
San Francisco 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh brought some levity when asked about Obama's hypothetical dilemma on Monday in New Orleans, turning the president's words into something of a scouting report on his infant son.
"If President Obama feels that way, then there will be a little less competition for Jack Harbaugh when he gets older," Harbaugh said, drawing big laughs for the media folk. "That's the first thing that jumps into my mind, if other parents are thinking that way. It's still early, Jack is only five months old, but he's a really big kid. He's got a enormous head."
Harbaugh was then asked what Jack's 40 time was.
"We don't have a time on him yet, but his wingspan is a plus one," he said. "As soon as he grows into that head he's going to be something. It's early, but expectations are high for young Jack."
As you can see above, Harbaugh delivers most of this with a straight face. Even when Harbaugh is joking, he looks intense.