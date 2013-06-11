Jim Harbaugh noticing Seattle Seahawks' PED issues

"Play by the rules," Harbaugh said he told his players. "And you always want to be above reproach. Especially when you're good, because you don't want people to come back and say they're winning because they're cheating. ... So we want to be above reproach in everything and do everything by the rules. Because if you cheat to win, then you've already lost, according to Bo Schembechler. And Bo Schembechler is about next to the word of God as you can get in my mind. It's not the word of God, but it's close."