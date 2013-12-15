Jim Harbaugh, Mike Tomlin won't leave for Texas job

Jim Harbaugh and Mike Tomlin both have been loosely mentioned as candidates for the open University of Texas job that Mack Brown will vacate after the bowl season. But it sounds like that speculation involves wishful thinking from Texas' side.
Texas' coaching search
NFL Media columnist Michael Silver reported Sunday on NFL Network's "NFL GameDay Morning" that Harbaugh has told his superiors with the San Francisco 49ers that he's staying with the 49ers. One source told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport that Rapoport has a better chance of coaching Texas next year. (Note to Texas: Rapoport does not know what a zone defense is.)
Silver noted that Harbaugh and the 49ers spoke about a possible contract extension last offseason, but the numbers weren't quite what Harbaugh wanted.
A source close to Tomlin, meanwhile, told Rapoport that that Tomlin's inclusion on the list is "absurd." Tomlin's name occasionally has been rumored for college jobs, but there has been no indication that he wants to move on from his job with Pittsburgh. Tomlin is fully expected to be back as the Steelers coach next season.