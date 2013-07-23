Jim Harbaugh: Michael Crabtree 'looks great' in rehab

The San Francisco 49ers' receiving corps remains the NFC champions' biggest question mark as training camp opens.
The position was thrown into disarray after Michael Crabtreesuffered a torn Achilles in May. While Crabtree will start the season on the physically unable to perform list, 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday that team doctors told him his star receiver's surgically repaired right Achilles tendon "looks great" and Crabtree remains on track to return at some point this season.
"(I) wouldn't categorize it as 'ahead of schedule' because he's just starting to move on it," Harbaugh said, per The Sacramento Bee. "It's just been healing so far. But it looks great. And that's in the words of the doctors, so, again, optimistic there."
With Crabtree likely out until at least November, and fellow receivers Mario Manningham and Kyle Williams on the PUP list to start training camp, a group of unproven receivers including A.J. Jenkins, Ricardo Lockette, Quinton Patton and Marlon Moore will split time at the starting spot across from Anquan Boldin in camp.
"I really feel like they're making a lot of progress," Harbaugh said of his young receivers. "I feel good about where that stands right now."
Right now is the dawn of training camp. We'll see if Harbaugh feels as optimistic about the position in a month.