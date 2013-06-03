Jim Harbaugh meets Judge Judy at TV show taping

Back in March, San Francisco 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh answered a boiler-plate question at the NFL Scouting Combine by citing syndicated giant Judge Judy Sheindlin.
"I'm a big fan of the 'Judge Judy' show," Harbaugh said. "And when you lie in Judge Judy's courtroom, it's over. Your credibility is completely lost. You stand no chance of winning that case. So, I learned that from her."
It was funny, in that way that makes Harbaugh a unique figure in this league. The coach, along with his father Jack, recently attended a taping of "Judge Judy" in Los Angeles, according to the 49ers' official website.
There's really not much to add here, but we thought it would be good to have the above photo on file for historical purposes. The episode airs Monday. As always, check your local listings.