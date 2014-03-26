Jim Harbaugh 'laid awake' thinking about Super Bowl

After his famous pushup challenge with Siku the walrus, Harbaugh let his hair down -- metaphorically, obviously -- at the NFL Annual Meeting.
On the latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast," Gregg Rosenthal said he considered Harbaugh's humor the best part of the meeting.
During a lengthy discussion with reporters Wednesday, the 49ers coach was asked if he had any thoughts about the Seahawks' demolition of the Denver Broncos in the Super Bowl.
"That I witnessed it, that I saw it," Harbaugh said, with a puncher's quickness.
The follow-up question: Did you contemplate how your team would have done against Denver?
"Uhh, yeah," Harbaugh jabbed. "I've had those thoughts. I've laid awake at night and had those thoughts, sure."
Prodded to share those thoughts, Harbaugh snuffed out the image of him tossing and turning in a feather bed (wearing the pajama version of pleated khakis and a black, team-issued sweatshirt, of course).
"Just realize it didn't happen, it's not going to happen," he said. "Go to sleep or start working on next year."
Next year, Harbaugh hopes to end his season on a positive note. Perhaps, he'll forbid Colin Kaepernick from throwing to the right side of the field, late in big games (his joke, not mine).
